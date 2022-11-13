762 missing cases registered with rural police

Aurangabad

As many as 762 cases of missing persons were registered with Aurangabad rural police between January to October. The police searched 636 of them while 126 have not been traced yet.

Cases of missing persons always came to the police stations. The police have to take immediate action in such cases as a delay in the search operation may reduce the possibility of finding the victims.

Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in the rural police department especially works in the cases of missing children below 18 years of age. There are several reasons that children leave home. The major reason is the inadequate dialogue between the parents and children. In their teenage, children are very sensitive and get disturbed over petty reasons. Several cases were seen where the children left home due to scolding from the parents for asking them to study or for not using mobile phones frequently.

In many cases, teenage girls are lured on the pretext of marriage into a love affair. They elope with their paramour. However, as the victims are minors kidnapping cases are registered in this regard.

Forcible kidnapping of children and dragging them into the flesh trade is also very common in child abuse matters.

Moreover, the persons between the age group of 20 - 22 years are mostly missing. In such cases, it has been seen that they either leave home at the insistence of their friends. They feel that they are grown up and want to live independently.

People take the extreme step of leaving the house due to problems in relationships. This is a common reason in husband-wife relations where either of them goes on missing. For work-related issues, the reasons are money and debt problems. People very often get depressed over mental health issues and also develop a suicidal issues. Domestic abuse and unsafe home environment also prompt people to leave their homes. Pressure, threat, or intimidation are also some reasons, said the police sources.

Police take immediate action in missing cases

There are several reasons that people go missing. It has been observed that the persons between the age group of 20 and 22 years are the maximum among the missing victims. Similarly, there are cases where children below 18 years are also missing, and we have to take special care during the search operations. Among the missing elders, many left home due to domestic disputes or due to their feeble mental condition. The police in such cases take immediate action and find the missing persons.

- Manish Kalwaniya, Superintendent of police (SP)

Missing children are counseled

In cases of missing children, the AHTU plays a very important role. The officers of the unit visit the concerned police stations and talk to the parents of the child and take the background of the child. An immediate search operation is launched for the missing child. If the operation is delayed, there is a possibility that the child can get far away to other districts. The child is then counseled and handed over to the parents. In case of elopement, if the girl is minor, is counseled in the presence of the officials of the women and child welfare committee. If she is not ready to return to her parents, then she is sent to the Aadhar Kendra.

- Nilam Solanke, PSI, AHTU

Missing cases (January - October)

Persons missing - 762

Persons Found - 636

Still missing - 126

Reasons why people leave home

- Domestic dispute

- Financial issues

- Pressure, threats from others

- For thrill, excitement

- Eloping in love affair

- Unsafe domestic atmosphere