8 new colleges approved for Bamu’s jurisdiction

Aurangabad: The State Government approved eight new colleges in the perspective plan of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2023-24.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the process of inviting proposals for the new colleges began. The last date for applying to the new colleges is January 15.

A meeting of the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development was held recently to fix the place for starting the new colleges.

Deputy Secretary of the Higher Education Department Ajit Bawiskar sent a letter to the university on Saturday evening after the perspective plan was announced by the State government. A meeting of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath along other officers held a meeting on receiving the letter. The details about the proposal for the colleges were made available on the university portal.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the commissioner approved new colleges for the university’s jurisdiction.

“Only two colleges of traditional courses were approved while the remaining are for professional courses. The university administration will implement the process as per the instructions of the State Government. The administration will try to enhance quality, provide basic facilities for students in 486 affiliated colleges with new ones,” he added.

Box

Places for new colleges

A total of eight places for the new colleges from the three districts fall within the university’s jurisdiction. No place was selected from Osmanabad.

The places selected for the new colleges are as follows;

--Aurangabad- Gevrai and Shiur Bangala

--Jalna-Kumbhar Pimplagaon (Fashion Designing)

--Beed -Nathapur (Arts, Commerce and Science), Wasanwadi (Girls College of Arts, Commerce and Science), Nandurghat (Law College) and Anandgaon (Law and Fashion Designing colleges).