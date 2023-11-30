8-yr-old boy dies of rabies

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: An eight-year-old boy who was bitten by a stray dog two months ago died of rabies at Dudhad village in the district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Ganesh Choudhary (Dudhad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

According to the details, Sai was washing his face in front of his house two months ago. He was injured when a dog with rabies attacked him. The minor boy was undergoing treatment since then. When his condition deteriorated during the last three to four days, he was rushed to GMCH. He died last night.

Medical officer of Ladsaungi Primary Health Centre Sangram Brahme said that around 55 persons from his house and schools who came into his contact were given rabies injections.