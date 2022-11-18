80 research papers presented in conference

Aurangabad:

A national conference on ‘ Women Empowerment’ was organised at the hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. A total of 80 research papers were presented in this conference.

The book ‘Dnyanai’ and a special article on women empowerment was released on the occasion. The conference was inaugurated by Dr Rajabhau Tekale. Dr Gaurishankar Parashar delivered the inaugural speech, while Dr Ganesh Shetkar presided over. The conference was jointly organised by the Shodhbharti Pratishthan and Gurukul online journal. Prof Shobhana Joshi was felicitated for her service on the occasion.

Dr Joshi said, women empowerment is a complex and controversial issue. The mentality of women should be changed first. A woman who has confidence, decisiveness and courage to put her thoughts into action, will automatically become competent. Not only can earning money be the criterion of competence, but she should also have the freedom to spend the money earned as she wishes. Former dean Dr Shaikh Ramjan, Uday Shiradhonkar, Kalyani Shetkar and others were present.