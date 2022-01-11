81 cases of minor mineral theft during the year

Aurangabad, Jan 11:

In the last one year, 81 cases of minor mineral theft have been registered in the district under 10 tehsils and 1 sub-divisional office. In all, 44 people were also arrested. Illegal excavation and transportation of sand and murum will now lead to criminal charges. A total of 217 cases have been registered and the highest number of 35 cases has been registered in Vaijapur tehsil.

This also includes 3 cases in Gangapur, Aurangabad 4, Kannad 20, Sillod 6, Paithan 7 and 7 in Phulambri tehsil limits. Teams of Tehsildar and other employees were attacked by sand smugglers at two places. No cases have been registered under the MPDA Act. Action was taken to confiscate sand and murum extraction machinery from 14 places.

The district has a revenue target of Rs 115 crore from minor minerals and Rs 31 crores has been collected till date. This revenue is only 27 per cent of the target.

Number of offenses:

Sand 60

Murum 16

Soil 05

Total 81

181 vehicles confiscated

Confiscation action was taken against181 vehicles transporting sand, murum and soil illegally. Also mineral extraction machinery was confiscated at 7 places by the revenue administration.

Where does the sand come from

The sand belts in the district will be auctioned after getting approval from the environment committee. But sand is brought from Jalgaon and Jalna districts. Also illegal transportation of sand is going on in large numbers.

Information of the mining officials

District minor minerals officer Kishor Ghodke said, action against illegal sand miners is held on a regular basis. In the last financial year, 181 vehicles were seized and 22 persons were arrested.