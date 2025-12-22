8,282 security personnel approved for 2,090 courts in the state; Rs 443 crore sanctioned by government

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra government has approved the deployment of 8,282 security personnel across 2,090 courts in the state, along with a fund of Rs 443 crore 24 lakh 84 thousand. In the first phase, 381 security personnel will be provided to the principal seat of the Bombay High Court, its benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad, the Kolhapur Circuit Bench, and the residences of the judges posted there. For this phase, the government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore. Funds for other courts will be allocated in the 2026–27 state budget.

Additional government pleader Subhash Tambe submitted the Government Resolution dated December 3, 2025, along with a letter from the Law and Judiciary Department. Taking note of the decision taken in compliance with High Court directions, the division bench of justice Vibha Kankanwadi and justice Hiten Venegaonkar appreciated the state government.

Directions to Registrar General

The High Court directed the Registrar General to immediately take necessary steps to obtain additional security guards through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. The Registrar General has also been instructed to direct the Managers (Administration) of the Nagpur and Aurangabad benches and the Kolhapur Circuit Bench to provide the required statistical data so that approvals can be obtained and an agreement executed with the Security Corporation. The bench further directed that, once adequate security personnel are made available, an assessment should be carried out regarding the return of police personnel currently deployed.

The court also ordered that responsible senior officials file an affidavit by January 12, 2026, clarifying when the second and third phases of security deployment will be implemented. The next hearing in this criminal suo motu public interest litigation is scheduled for January 16, 2026.