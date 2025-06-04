86 cattle rescued from Illegal slaughter

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police rescued 86 cattle confined under inhumane conditions for illegal slaughter across three locations in the city on Wednesday.

The animals were reportedly trafficked from both Maharashtra and other states, with a black-market deal exceeding Rs 20 lakh in place. The arrested accused are identified as Mirza Anis Beg (Rohila Galli), Nadeem Khan (Chous Colony), and Ishtiyaq Qureshi (Jalal Colony). Raids at City Chowk and Begumpura revealed 72 animals at a premises on the City Chowk–Kile Ark Road linked to Anis and Khan, while 14 more were found at properties tied to Qureshi and others. The operation, led under Acting Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil and DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, was carried out by PSI Arjun Kadam and team, following specific intel on cattle trafficking networks. Police confirmed the animals were crammed into confined spaces, awaiting illegal slaughter, and that the accused had already negotiated a sale deal worth over Rs 20 lakh.