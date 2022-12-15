8th Ajanta - Ellora AIFF between Jan 11 - 15

Aurangabad

The 8th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) will be held in the city between January 11 to 15, 2023. The cinema lovers from Marathwada will get the opportunity to watch international films during the festival. Inox at Prozone Mall will be the main venue of AIFF. The festival has been jointly organised by Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation, Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission and Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishtan, Mumbai’s Aurangabad Regional Centre.

AIFF is supported by the cultural department of the government of Maharashtra, Nath School of Business Management and Technology (NSBT), and Abhyudaya Foundation are the partners and MGM School of Film Arts is Academic Partner.

The events will include special screenings, seminars, master classes and a poster exhibition. The screenings of Indian Competition films will be followed by a question and answer session with the film representatives.

AIFF initiated a Short Film Competition in 2018 for young and budding filmmakers from the Marathwada region. The finalist short films will be screened during AIFF. A jury will decide the winner of the best short film which receives a cash prize of Rs 25,000/-.

The AIFF organising committee includes Nandkishor Kagliwal (chairman, AIFF), Ankushrao Kadam (president, Y. B. Chavan Pratishthan), Ashok Rane (festival director), Chandrakant Kulkarni (artistic director), Nilesh Raut (Convener), Shiv Kadam (creative director), Jayprad Desai (creative director), and others.