8th Mahar Battalion's PVC Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

More than 500 officers, soldiers, and their family members came to Aurangabad to celebrate the 8th Mahar Battalion's Paramveer Chakra (PVC) Day held at Nath Group's premises on Friday.

Mahar Battalion is one of the battalions of the Indian Army which has received several gallantry and bravery awards. It has received one Paramveer Chakra, one Param Seva Medal, three Veer Chakra, one excellent war Seva Medal, special service medal, all numbering 126 awards.

This programme was organised by Dr (capt) Devinder Khurana. This day is celebrated every year to commemorate the participation of the battalion in an operation held in Srilanka in 1987. A grand procession was held from Hotel Keys in the Railway Station area to Nath Group's headquarters. The officers and Jawans participated in the procession. Chairman of Nath Group Nandkishor Kagliwal and managing director Satish Kagliwal welcomed all. Students of Kids Kingdom School demonstrated Lezim drills. Later, homage was paid to the Paramveer Chakra recipient Shahid Major Ramaswami Parmeshwaran and all the martyrs from the battalion.

Colonel Amrik Singh, col. Anil Vaidya, brigadier Satender Singh, Dr capt Ravi Senapati, Mahavir Chakra recipient colonel P S Ganpati, and other officers were present. Station commander brigadier Narayanan, Kagliwal, and others spoke on the occasion. The Army band presentation thrilled the audience. The programme was concluded with the Mahargaan of the battalion.

Nath Group's Santosh Joshi, Shiv Phalke, Ganesh Chaure, Dhananjay Deshpande, Gajanan Unhale, Nivrutti Palaskar, Suresh Agrawal, Amol Gupta, Dhiraj Rathi, Kirti Ajmera, Vivek Sharma, and the former and current Jawans of the battalion took efforts for the success of the event.