9-acre farm sale scam near Khultabad; retired police inspector cheated of Rs 5.5 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two property agents allegedly cheated retired police inspector Gulam Khan (80, Nawabpura) of Rs 5.5 lakh by luring him with the sale of a 9.3-acre farm in Palsgaon, Khultabad tehsil recently.

The accused have been identified as Sharad Jadhav, Sameer Shaikh, and Babasaheb Kushar (both residents of Kannad), said police inspector Ashok Bhandare, adding that a case was registered against them on Wednesday at Pundliknagar police station. In December 2024, the property agents Sameer Shaikh and Babasaheb Kushar, known to Gulam Khan, visited his home to discuss the sale of 3.98 hectares in Palsgaon. On December 17, Gulam Khan inspected the land in their presence, but none of the original owners were present. Assuming the agents could finalize the deal in the owners’ absence, he paid them a token amount of Rs 21,000. Later, on December 19, he handed over the remaining Rs 29,000 near MGM area. On December 20, Babasaheb, Sameer, and Sharad Jadhav who falsely claimed to be the landowner met Gulam Khan near the High Court. Claiming the meeting was for legal verification, Sameer and Babasaheb obtained a cheque for Rs 5 lakh from him and notarized the land documents, assuring repayment if the deal did not go through. However, within a few days, the three cut off all contact. Despite repeated attempts by Gulam Khan to reach them, they did not respond. On June 6, 2025, they even blocked him, after which he realized he had been defrauded. Assistant police inspector Shivprasad Karhale is investigating further.