9 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 23, 2021 11:00 PM2021-12-23T23:00:08+5:302021-12-23T23:00:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 23:
In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Six patients were found in the city. Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Kannad, Gangapur (One each).
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 23
New patients: 09 (City 06 Rural 03)
Total patients: 1,49,752
Cured - 1,46,025
Discharged today: 07 (City 07 00 rural)
Active: 77
Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Thursday)
Corona vaccination in district on December 23
Total Doses: 39,17,755
First Dose: 26,12,318
Second Dose: 13,05,437