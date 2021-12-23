9 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

In all, 9 corona suspects found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Six patients were found in the city. Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur, Kannad, Gangapur (One each).

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 23

New patients: 09 (City 06 Rural 03)

Total patients: 1,49,752

Cured - 1,46,025

Discharged today: 07 (City 07 00 rural)

Active: 77

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Thursday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 23

Total Doses: 39,17,755

First Dose: 26,12,318

Second Dose: 13,05,437