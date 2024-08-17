9 overhead water tanks to be available after 1-year delay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 53 overhead water tanks are being constructed in the city under the new water supply scheme. There is a demand that the constructed water tanks should be inspected and immediately handed over to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for use.

It was decided to give these tanks last year. There was a delay of almost one year from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). Now, nine water tanks will be given to the CSMC.

It may be noted that a new water supply scheme is being implemented at Rs 2,740 crore fund to solve the city's water problem permanently. There are 53 overhead tanks in this scheme.

The construction work of tanks is underway at 40 places. There is a lot of delay in the construction of water tanks by the GVPR company. The court has often expressed displeasure on this.

A 900 mm water pipeline was laid to bring additional water to the city. A new water purification plant with 26 MLD capacity is being constructed at Farola.

This work will be completed by the end of September. After that, the city will get additional water of 26 MLD. The civic body does not have tanks to store this water. Therefore, the Corporation is insisting that the water tanks should be handed over immediately.

Meanwhile, CSMC administrator G Sreekanth said that the Corporation would get nine overhead tanks by the end of September. Executive Engineer M B Kazi said that they got possession of the tanks developed at the TV Centre and Hanuman Tekdi areas.

“The tanks from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ground in Cidco-2, Delhi Gate and Rauza Baugh will be handed over by the end of August. After that, six more storage tanks will be available by the end of September. The water storage capacity in the city will increase by 20 MLD and citizens will get water under more pressure,” he added.