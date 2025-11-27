9 teachers found doing paperwork fraud in transfers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of nine teachers of Zilla Parishad were found guilty of committing irregularities to get transferred at a place of their choice.

It may be noted that teachers' unions had alleged that there were large-scale irregularities in the ZP teachers' transfers.

Primary Education Officer Jayshree Chavan said that during the preliminary inquiry, nine teachers were found guilty and swift suspension action was taken against them.

She said that the inquiry is also underway against teachers in other grades who received complaints and action will be taken, he also clarified.

Jayshree Chavan said that the teachers were suspended. They are Ravindra Jadhav, Bhagyashali Jagtap, Jayshree Kasture, Almas Fatema, Surekha Wagh, Anjali Mahajan, Aisha Khan, Nisar Fatema and Kavita Ambuse.

Some teachers in grades I, II and III of ZP schools had used fake documents to get appointed to their desired posts. Many cases reached the court, due to which transfers were also stopped for some time.

However, as soon as there was political interference, the CEOs of the ZP issued orders to relieve the transferred teachers.

With the teachers' agitation, the Divisional Commissioner instructed the ZP CEOs to investigate the transfers. In this investigation, it was revealed that fake documents were used for transfers in grade II in the case of nine teachers.