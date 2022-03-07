90 % discount sale at Patidar Bhavan gets good response

Aurangabad, March 7:

The 90 per cent discount sale began at Patidar Bhavan at Amarpreet Chowk, Jalna Road from March 5. The residents are giving overwhelming response to the sale organised following all the Covid norms. In this garment sale exhibition, an array of more than 200 varieties of brands in Gents, ladies and children garments. Formal pants, jeans, cotton shirts, T-shirts, lowers, burmuda, capre, kurti, palajo, jeans and others varieties are available. Brands like Trackline, Moksh, EX Lier, Campla, Madam, M and S, Boggi, Mango Jeans, Bazel and others are available The organisers have appealed the residents to take opportunity of this unique opportunity.