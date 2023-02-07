JD(U) is not a party of Nitish: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, Feb 7 Rebel leader Upendra Kushwaha attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday and said that the JD(U) was not his party.

"JD(U) was a party formed by Late Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar had merged his Samata party in it. Originally, JD(U) belonged to Sharad Yadav, but Nitish Kumar took over the party after the merger of Samata party and forced Sharad Yadav out. JD(U) is not a party of Nitish Kumar. It was made by crores of workers of the party," Kushwaha said.

"I have called for a meeting of the JD(U) to achieve a bigger motive and I don't care who is questioning it," he said.

"There is a buzz about a deal being made between Nitish Kumar and the RJD. If that would be true, it is a concern for crores of people who are associated with the JD(U)," Kushwaha said.

Reacting to the statement of Lalan Singh he (Kushwaha) said: "In a several press releases and circulars issued from the party, office had mentioned my designation as national president of the JD(U) parliamentary board which means that the party has given the post in written but verbally said that I am not holding that post.

"I said the same earlier that the party had given me a powerless post. It has given a 'Jhun-jhuna' and the statement of Lalan Singh proves it," Kushwaha said.,

Singh had said that Upendra Kushwaha was not a president of the JD(U) parliamentary board.

Upendra Kushwaha has convened two-day open session of his supporters in Patna on February 19-20 to discuss the prevailing situation in JD(U).

