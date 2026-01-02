91 candidates withdraw from election race in ERO 7

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As many as 91 candidates from Prabhags No. 21, 22, and 27, who had dreamed of contesting the municipal corporation elections and becoming corporators, were seen withdrawing from the election race even before polling. This scene was witnessed on Friday at election returning office (ERO) No. 7 situated at the Divisional Sports Complex. Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers from 11 am to 3 pm.

Among those who withdrew their nomination papers were several candidates who had filed nominations against their own party’s official candidates, thereby staging a rebellion. However, after receiving assurances from party leaders, these rebels sheathed their swords and withdrew their nominations.

According to the ERO Arun Jarhad, in Prabhag No. 21, seven candidates from category A withdrew their nominations, two from category B, and six independent candidates from category C withdrew. Six candidates from category D also withdrew their nominations.

In Prabhag No. 22, eight candidates from category A and 15 from category B withdrew their candidatures. Eleven candidates from category C and 10 from category D also withdrew their nominations, the election officials said.

In Prabhag No. 27, seven candidates from category A withdrew, while four each from categories B and C withdrew their nominations. Eleven candidates from category D withdrew from the election. In this manner, a total of 91 candidates withdrew during the day.

Crowd of political workers throughout the day

As it was the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers, party leaders persuaded rebel candidates from various parties to withdraw their nominations. After convincing them, party office-bearers accompanied the rebel candidates to the ERO office. Once the candidate withdrew the nomination, smiles appeared on the faces of the official candidates, while the candidate withdrawing the nomination appeared dejected.