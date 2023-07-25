96 mahasangh workers donate blood for Thalassemia patients

2000 donors donated blood throughout Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of the birth centenary year of Dattopant Thengdi, Balasaheb Sathye, and Annaji Akotkar, the Maharashtra Vij Kamgar Mahasangh organized a blood donation camp in all district headquarters of Maharashtra. Nearly 2000 blood donors from all over Maharashtra including 96 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar participated in this camp, which aimed to create awareness and increase participation in regular blood donation to ensure that no patient dies due to lack of blood transfusion.

The camp was inaugurated by superintendent engineer (architecture) Mohan Kaloge. The Aurangabad Thalassemia Society's Sathya Sai Rakta Kendra, provides free blood to Thalassemia patients. On the anniversary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a blood donation camp was organized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The collected blood was made available to the Aurangabad Thalassemia Society free of cost to help Thalassemia patients. General secretary Arun Pival, Bapu Shinde, Dadarao Waghmode and others were present.