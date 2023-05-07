98.9 pc candidates present for NEET

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 at 36 different centres in the city on Sunday smoothly.

It may be noted that 20,800 medical aspirants registered for the national examination from the district and adjoining areas.

Talking to this newspaper, the city NEET city coordinator Princiapl Ravinder Rana said the test was held smoothly at 36 different centres of the city including Podar International School, Woodridge School, Kendriya Vidyalaya, MGM Polytechnic and Chate School.

He said that 98.9 per cent studens of English, Hindi, Marathi and Urdu mediums were present for the test today. There were 51 observers who monitored and kept a vigil on the each centre. The students who were in the uniform, entered the centre before the time and were frisked keenly at the centres and barred from carrying any items like mobile phone, calculators.

The students who wish to take admission to different health science courses, including MBBS, BDS, B Sc-Nursing, BAMS, BHMS and BUMS, took the exmaination in pen and paper mode, between 2 pm and 5.20 pm. There were also centres in Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Dharashiv districts of the Marathwada besides Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.