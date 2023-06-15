A 200-bed ESIS hospital will be set up in Waluj MIDC

There will be an investment of around one thousand crores: Dr Bhagwat Karad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 200-bed Employees State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) hospital will be set up in Waluj industrial area, while a 100-bed hospital will be set up in Shendra MIDC. In all, 7 acres of land has been made available for the hospital at Waluj. Both hospitals will see investment worth Rs 1000 crore, said the union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad in a meeting held in collector office on Thursday.

Dr Karad said that there are about 4500 small and big industries in the Waluj. About two to two and a half lakh workers are working in this industrial estate. There is a small ESIS clinic in Waluj for free treatment of these workers and their families. But they have to come to the ESIS hospital in Chikalthana to get admitted and treated. There has been a demand of trade unions and business organizations to establish an ESIS hospital in Waluj.

Taking note of this demand, it was decided to set up a 200-bed hospital at Waluj. Seven acres of land has been fixed in Waluj for this hospital. Efforts will be made to make this 200-bed hospital a 500-bed hospital and 20 acres of land will be provided for it, said Karad. MLA Prashant Bamb, collector Astikkumar Pandey, municipal administrator G Sreekanth, Massia president Anil Patil and others were present.