Himachal CM calls on Modi, seeks liberal assistance

New Delhi, Jan 24 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought liberal assistance for development projects.

It was a courtesy call after becoming the Chief Minister, an official statement by the state government said.

Besides discussing issues of various development projects, the Chief Minister requested for liberal assistance from the Centre for giving fillip to the ongoing development works.

The Chief Minister assured the Prime Minister that the state government will effectively implement the centrally launched schemes like Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti Yojna which is aimed to revolutionise infrastructure and Parvatmala Yojna for construction of ropeways.

He said both these schemes would immensely benefit the people of the state, adding connectivity and infrastructure development are one of the main focus areas of the present government besides generating employment avenues.

The Chief Minister also honoured the Prime Minister with traditional memento, a Himachali shawl and a cap.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Sukhu on becoming the Chief Minister and assured all possible support to the state.

