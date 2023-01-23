Addressing plunging birthrate top priority for Japan's govt: PM

Tokyo, Jan 23 Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday warned that the country is on the "edge of losing its social function" owing to its plunging birthrate and addressing this will be the government's top priority.

Kishida's remarks were made during his policy speech on the first day of a 150-day regular parliamentary session, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Japanese leader highlighted that births last year are estimated to have fallen below the 800,000 mark for the first time since the government data available.

As a result of the rapidly declining birthrate, coupled with Japan's ever-aging population, the workforce is quickly being hollowed out and social welfare costs are ballooning.

Kishida said in his policy speech that the government will try to implement unprecedented countermeasures to boost the number of births, pledging to "create a children-first economy and society to reverse the country's plummeting birthrate that is hampering longer-term productivity growth".

He said he intends to devise steps and seek stable financial sources to achieve this goal.

Kishida mentioned the Children and Families Agency will be launched in April and a plan actualized by June to increase by 50 percent an allocation of funds connected to child-rearing looking ahead.

The Japanese leader also touched on the country's poor fiscal health, calling on politic to put Japan on a "new growth track" in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kishida said rising wages is the way to establish a "virtuous cycle" of ensuring increased profits from companies find their way into workers' pockets and in turn consumption, which has been stifled by inflation peaking to more than 40-year highs, would be stimulated.

Wage expansion should outpace current inflation, the Prime Minister said, which in December rose 4.0 percent from a year earlier, to hit its highest level since 1981, amid soaring food and energy prices, the latest core consumer price index data showed.

On foreign diplomacy, Kishida reiterated his keenness to establish "constructive and stable relations with China" and "communicate closely" with South Korea.

In terms of the approval rating for his Cabinet tanking recently over a controversial defence spending plan and a number of ministerial dismissals, Kishida said the government will do its best from allowing similar problems to happen again.

With specific reference to some Cabinet ministers resigning last year over political funds scandals and ties to a dubious religious group, Kishida said all steps would be taken so that there will not be a recurrence of such scandals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor