Singer and songwriter Vivek Singh’s breathtaking voice quality and aura on stage win hearts and how

Having performed at various shows and travelled to over 20+ international and national cities, his confidence as a music artist has inspired many other budding talents.

No matter how much ever we talk about a few professionals walking their way to the top, all on their own, thriving on their passion and determination in their industries, it feels much more discussions are still needed around them for the world to know their genius. These professionals become notable names in their fields, for they focus the most on bettering their skills, acquiring more knowledge and gaining great experiences to consistently improve their craft. Doing that and much more in the world of music, which otherwise is known for over-saturation and competition, is no cakewalk for anyone, but singer and songwriter Vivek Singh proves he stands different from the rest in ways more than one.

As a rising singer and songwriter hailing from Central India, Vivek Singh has truly mesmerized audiences with his craft with his covers and songs, most of which have attained millions of views. For the past five years, he has been slowly but steadily making his name count in the industry, which is filled with too many established and emerging talents. Still gaining so much more prominence at a young age and getting booked by clients and music lovers for massive shows, be it private, online or corporate, Vivek Singh emphasizes on the art of self-belief.

He says that having a solid self-belief and the confidence that he is worth much more, for he offers uniqueness and authenticity with his music, has further motivated him to do better each day. His excellence in the Indie music scene, performing medleys of love songs and blending retro and latest Bollywood songs, has helped him have the edge over his competitors. With his own band, “Xubaan,” he has remained more active in the industry, recently releasing its debut album.

Besides performing at over 20+ national and international cities, he has performed in over 30+ universities like IIT, SIBM, Jaypee, LPU, VIT, SSM and more. Across all metro cities, he has done over 500+ private and corporate shows while also doing online shows for Chicago (US), IIT Allahabad, DTU (Delhi), LPU University (Jalandhar), Mithibai College, Mumbai and Ximb Bhubaneswar.

He has earned over 25 million views on social media, 10+ million streams on Gaana Exclusive and has also performed at renowned cafes and festivals. He even launched an EP called Raasta, which is available on top audio streaming sites.

Vivek Singh has indeed come a long way in the industry.