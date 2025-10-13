A little girl frightened; father beaten up for questioning the couple

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A little girl playing in the neighborhood was allegedly scared by a couple who made threatening gestures toward her. Terrified, the girl ran home crying. When her father went to question the couple about their behavior, he was beaten up and threatened with death. The incident occurred on October 12 around 6 pm in Renukanagar, Garkheda. Following the altercation, a case was registered against Dashrath Adamane and his wife at the Pundliknagar Police Station.

The 43-year-old complainant, who works a private job to support his family, said his four-year-old daughter came home crying and extremely frightened. Despite repeated questioning, she was too scared to speak at first. Later, she revealed what had happened. The father immediately went outside to confront Adamane about it, leading to an argument. During the quarrel, Adamane and his wife allegedly abused and assaulted the complainant, injuring him. When his wife tried to intervene, she too was threatened.

Fearing for their safety, the family contacted Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare of Pundliknagar Police Station. Bhandare dispatched a team to the spot, and based on the father’s complaint, a case has been registered against the Adamane couple.