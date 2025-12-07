‘A male writer who understands women’s deepest emotions’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A special session on the writings of Prof. Ganesh Awate at the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) on Sunday offered new insights to writers, scholars and readers. Held at the Dr. N. G. Nandapurkar auditorium, the discussion reviewed Awate’s four-decade-long literary journey, focusing on social realities, women’s experiences, rural tensions and human values reflected in his work.

Speaking at the event, prof. Madhav Jadhav said that since publishing his first story in 1994, Awate has consistently written about the lives of hardworking and marginalized communities in Marathwada. He noted that Awate portrays women’s exploitation, emotions and existential struggles with exceptional sensitivity “Even as a male writer, he understands women’s emotions with remarkable depth.”

Four decades of writing

Dr. Sakharam Kadam described Awate as a reclusive yet important literary voice. He highlighted the character Baburao from the novel Chukaar as a strong representation of rural society’s broken relationships and changing human values.

Social–political lens

Dr. Maroti Ghuge examined the social and political themes in Awate’s novels, particularly rural power structures and local politics.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from readers, students and researchers. Parishad president Kautikrao Thale Patil, executive head Dada Gore, and treasurer Ramchandra Kalunkhe were present. Ganesh Mohite conducted the programme.