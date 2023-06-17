A pat on the back of the meritorious

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahman Mahasangh, the meritorious students and their parents were felicitated in a programme organised in the city on Saturday.

The meritorious students of class 10th and 12th were present for this ceremony. The parents of the meritorious students were filled with pride. On the occasion, the students expressed that hard work and consistency are the key to success.

TV actress Aishwarya Kulkarni, Adv Narendra Dev, customs officer Shyam Joshi, industrialist Pradeep Kulkarni handed over the awards. Sudhir Naik, district president of the mahasangh, gave information about the activities to be implemented throughout the year. Sanjay Tonpe, Deepak Kulkarni, Mohan Kale, Sandeep Bedarkar and others were present.