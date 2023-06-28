A sea of Vitthal devotees to flock to Pandharpur today

Board of trustees and police administration ready for Ashadhi yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra is set to take place in Pandharpur (Waluj), where devotees of Sri Vitthal will gather for darshan and various religious programmes will be held. The board of trustees has made elaborate arrangements for the devotees to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience.

Iron nets have been installed from Tiranga Chowk to the temple, and a queue has been arranged in a zigzag manner in the temple premises to manage the crowd. Pilgrims coming on foot will be given direct entry to the temple, and passes have been made available for immediate darshan without standing in queues. Separate toilets, health facilities, clean drinking water, and refreshments have been arranged for male and female devotees in the temple area.

Strong security measures have been put in place by the police administration to prevent thefts. Police personnel in plain clothes have been deployed at various places.

Various religious programmes at Shree Vitthal Temple

On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Maha Abhishek, Puja and Mahaarti will be performed by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and his wife at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. Padya Puja and Aarti will be performed by PI Avinash Aghav and his wife at 5 am on Thursday. The Kirtan programme of Harisharan Giriji Maharaj will be held at 8 pm.