Aadhar Card update of all students mandatory: Ranjit Singh Deol

Aurangabad: “Aadhar Card of each student should be updated on the Saral portal before December 31, 2022, as various schemes related to the students are linked with the portal. The schools should ensure that no student is deprived of a Government scheme just because his/her Aadhar card is not updated,” said Ranjit Singh Deol, the secretary of the Education Department.

Ranjit Singh Deol who arrived in the city on Thursday visited Zilla Parishad School of Khodegaon and private schools.

He took a test of the first-standard students on reading, third-standard students on counting and Japanese language communication among seventh-standard students.

Students from Garkheda Zilla Parishad took an interview of Deol. He also interacted with the students of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) school at Naregaon.

The secretary of the Education Department listened to the grievances of schools. He also interacted with officers on coordination for schemes in the department.

Near 23.39 lakh (91.71 per cent) students from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad division have Aadhar Card while 2.15 lakh do not have this card. The Aadhar Card of 5.99 lakh students does not match with the data.

Deol instructed the officers to complete 100 per cent Aadhar Card updates of students at any cost on or before December 31. Deputy director of Education (Aurangabad) Anil Sable, Regional Academic Authority Dr Kalimuddin Shaikh, Education Officers M K Deshmukh and Jaishri Chavan, assistant director S Kaluse, Dr Satish Satav, Ramesh Thakur and other officers were present.

When Ranjitsinha Deol asked the students as to what they wanted to become in life, many of them replied that they wish to become doctors or Engineers. No one raised their hand when he asked students about becoming a farmer. The students informed the officer that there is not much income in farming compared to toiling. He advised students to do hard work in life for success.