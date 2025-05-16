Aaditya Thackeray challenges Chief Minister over new water supply scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray openly challenged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, questioning the government's unfulfilled promises on water supply, while addressing a public meeting in the city on Friday.

“Before the assembly elections, you loudly proclaimed that you would provide water to the citizens within three months. Just shouting slogans is not enough — you have to deliver. If you truly have the courage, prove it by actually delivering water,” Thackeray declared.

In response to the ongoing water crisis in the city, Uddhav Sena has been conducting a protest movement under the title "Labaadaanno, Pani Dya" (You deceivers, give us water) for the past month. As a part of this movement, a protest march was carried out on Friday evening from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi under the leadership of Aaditya Thackeray. After the march, a public rally was held at Gulmandi, where Thackeray addressed the crowd.

Prominent leaders, including Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, contact chief Vinod Ghosalkar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, MLC Ambadas Danve, party’s deputy leader Jyoti Thackeray, along with other senior party office-bearers, were present on the stage.

Thackeray said that Uddhav Thackeray, while being as Chief Minister, sanctioned crores of rupees for Solid Waste Management, Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects, CBSE syllabus schools, and road developments. Accordingly, several development schemes were brought in for the benefit of the city during that period.

Addressing the women in the audience, he questioned, “ Did you receive the Rs 2,100 promised under the ‘Laadki Bahin Yojana’? Farmer suicides in Marathwada have not stopped, and now Deputy CM Ajit Pawar seems to have forgotten the loan waiver promises. Only Uddhav Sena is capable of truly resolving the city's water crisis,” he stressed.

Before Aaditya’s address, Khaire, Danve, and Jyoti Thackeray also spoke, targeting the BJP-led government for failing to deliver on its promises. After the march, Aaditya Thackeray, Khaire, and Danve went to the Municipal Corporation headquarters and submitted a memorandum to Administrator G Sreekanth, urging immediate action on the city's worsening water supply issue.

Slogans echoed on the streets

The protest march that began from Kranti Chowk saw a powerful and symbolic display, with women leading the rally carrying empty water pots in their hands. Protesters, adorned with saffron scarves around their necks and waving saffron flags, raised slogans demanding water for the city.

Aaditya walked the entire stretch from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi on foot. Due to a leg injury, Khaire joined the march in an open vehicle.

Goats with protest signs

In a unique form of protest, Mithun Vyas and his team from Uddhav Sena brought along 25 goats, each with a placard hanging from its neck reading - Labaadananno, Pani Dya. One protester, covered entirely in foam and wearing no clothes, joined the rally holding a sign that read - Give water for bathing.

Protest Began with a Symbolic Ritual

At the outset, the protestors performed pooja at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, followed by a signature campaign. Aaditya Thackeray personally participated in the rituals and campaign, marking the formal start of the protest.