AAI demarcates 27 sq km as Red Zone

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In an administrative development, the property-holders seeking building permission from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), hereafter, will now have to obtain a no-objection certificate (AAI) from Airport Authority of India (AAI).

It so happened that the AAI has issued a letter to CSMC stating that it will be mandatory upon the property-holder seeking building permission from municipal corporation to obtain their NoC, if his/her property falls in a 27 square kms area demarcated around the airport.

To avoid an untoward incident, the AAI due to security reasons has divided its jurisdiction into Red Zone and Green Zone with the help of Google Map. The area around the strip is demarcated as the Red Zone. According to AAI, the high rise buildings will create an obstruction in the signals while landing the plane at the airport.

It is learnt that the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth held a meeting with AAI officials and CSMC’s Town Planning officials at the Smart City Headquarters. The officers discussed simplifying the process of issuing building permissions. The AAI turned down the suggestion of appointing one officer in AMC to issue NoC. AAI claimed that issuing NoC will be a separate system. The process will be done in one month after receiving the application.

It is also learnt that the CSMC will not delay the process of issuing building permission, but the property-holder should be conditioned that he should complete the process of obtaining NoC till the construction reaches the basement.

The civic chief clarified in the meeting that it will be made mandatory to enclose the application seeking NoC from AAI while applying for building permission to CSMC. AAI gave its consent to it.

The meeting was attended by deputy director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje and airport director Sharad Yewle and others.

The AAI has shared the maps of Red Zone and Green Zone in the jurisdiction of the airport and the permissible height of building in these zones through building permissions.

Architects on radar

The officers also reached the conclusion that the architects should go through these maps (Red and Green Zones) and then submit the proposal (application) to the CSMC for building permissions. If the construction of any building exceeds more than the permissible height then the architect concerned will be held responsible for the violation.

NoC charges

It is learnt that as per the AAI norms, the applicant (of a property-holder in Red Zone) will have to pay charges between Rs 11,000 and Rs 40,000 to obtain NoC process.

Process should be transparent and simple

CREDAI city president Vikas Chaudhary

said,“The builders and developers are not against the procedure as it will be as per the international airport norms. However, the process of issuing NoC should be transparent, simple and speedy. It should not seize the construction of properties. Few references behind the process may include the plane accident held in 1993. Presently, the building permission for constructing 70 metres (or 21 storey building), apart from the parking, is being issued in the city.”