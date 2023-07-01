Devendra Fadnavis accuses Sharad Pawar, says "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar renaming annoys him"

"Our government renamed the city of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a year of coming into power. However, NCP president MP Sharad Pawar is annoyed with renaming the city as “ Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," alleged deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He was speaking at a public function organized to inaugurate the Jeevan Mission Scheme's work worth Rs 1,075 crore for Gangapur tehsil and commemorate nine years of the Modi government's tenure. The event took place in Gangapur on Friday.

Fadnavis further stated that Pawar insists on using the name Aurangabad regardless of any new name given to the city. This indicates that Pawar does not favour renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, but this name holds a special place in our hearts. The Mahavikas Aghadi government has halted the water grid scheme. Additionally, the Uddhav Thackeray government has not granted administrative approval to any scheme throughout its two-and-a-half years in office, he added.

Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, his counterpart of the finance ministry Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperation minister Atul Save, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Prashant Bamb and others were present.