AAP is possible 3rd option in national politics: Sunil Tambe

Aurangabad, March 15:

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which swept the Assembly elections in Punjab, has emerged as the third possible option in national politics", said Sunil Tambe, a senior journalist.

He was speaking on 'Punjab and Manipur Assembly Elections' in 'Interpretation of Election Results of Five States' a lecture series being jointly organised by Divisional Center of Yashwantrao Chavan Center (YCC)-Mumbai and MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

YCC Divisional Center president Ankushrao Kadam, its secretary Nilesh Raut, Suhas Tendulkar, College Principal Dr Rekha Shelke, Jaidev Dole, Praveen Bardapurkar, Dayanand Mane, Venkatesh Kesari, Devidas Tuljapurkar, Shrikant Deshpande, Prashant Pawar, Dr H N Sonkamble and Rahul Kosambi and others were present.

Sunil Tambe further said that Manipur is a State in two administrative divisions with internal and external and has diversity n terms of social development and natural resources.

“The politics revolves around different issues including scattered tribal community, their struggles, unequal distribution of agricultural land, only 10 per cent geographical area is plain. In Manipur, BJP has put a lot of emphasis on infrastructure and is a strong party there. Its victory became easy in Manipur on the strength of these two factors,” he said.

Shedding light on Punjab, Tambe said that for the last 50 years, there were only two parties in power, so, there was anger in voters over crime, corruption, law and order.