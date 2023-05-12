AB International students excel in CBSE X exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 12, 2023 07:55 PM 2023-05-12T19:55:02+5:30 2023-05-12T19:55:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The students of AB International School excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class X 2022-23 exam. Aarya Chavan stood first with 91% followed by Aditya Kharat 90.2%.