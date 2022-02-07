A’bad ICAI branch gets 2nd ‘Best Branch Award’

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

The city branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) received the second ‘Best Branch Award’ at the national level.

Around 180 branches across India including the Western Region of India council (WIRC) were in competition for the award. The branch also got the second ‘Best Branch Award’ in WIRC.

“The Branch and its members have done tremendous work for society and profession while organising virtual seminars and social activities during lockdown period and COVID – 19 pandemic”, said CA Pankaj Soni, ICAI branch chairman.

The city branch of Western India Chartered Accountants Students Association (WICASA) received the second ‘Best Student’s Association’ award. The award presentation ceremony was held in Delhi last week.

The ICAI team congratulated CA Pankaj Soni, Vice Chairman of the city branch CA Yogesh Agrawal, Secretary CA Praveen Bangad, Treasurer- CA Ganesh Bhalerao, WICASA chairperson CA Rupali Bothara, branch Nominee and RCM CA Umesh Sharma and CA Ganesh Shilwant upon receiving the second award.