"Manifestation of mental level": Nadda's take on Congress manifesto for Karnataka polls

Ramanagar (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Congress has been putting obstacles on the path of State's development, adding that the mfesto of the grand old party for the upcoming May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections is the "mfestation of their mental level".

Launching an attack on the recently released Congress mfesto, Nadda said, "Their (Congress) mfesto is the mfestation of their mental level. People are now fighting against dynastic rules and they want development. So Bharatiya Janata Party has come forward."

The scathing attack comes after Congress on Tuesday released its mfesto for Karnataka polls making a slew of promises such as 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi' and 'Anna Bhagya' even as it apparently sought to draw a parallel between Bajrang Dal and PFI and said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any orgsations which promote enmity and hatred.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

Alleging that Congress was trying to halt development in the state, Nadda said, "Congress party has always put breaks and obstacles to development. National Education Policy has been implemented in Karnataka but now they (Congress) want to put a break to it. You can see that they are nowhere near power but what is their thinking."

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain hit out at the Congress party for comparing VHP with Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka Assembly election mfesto and said the move is 'highly objectionable.'

"Comparing VHP with anti-national, terrorist and banned orgzation PFI is highly objectionable", Jain said.

VHP Leader further told that the way Congress and PFI have formed an alliance, Bajrang Dal has become an eyesore of the Congress. "Sonia Gandhi cannot cheat the people of the country. The way Congress has wrongly tried to defame Bajrang Dal, the country's people will not accept it and Bajrang Dal workers are taking it as a challenge. We will answer that too and will not let your plans succeed."

"Congress Party talk about banning Bajrang Dal but forget that they were the ones who opposed the banning of anti-national orgzations like 'SIMMI' and they even protested on the streets against the ban", he added

Jain further added that by the Congress party demanding to ban Bajrang Dal, the party's agenda has come out in public.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor