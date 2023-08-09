Abdul Saleem passes away

August 9, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Saleem (64), the son of former minister late Abdul Azeem, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Saleem (64), the son of former minister late Abdul Azeem, died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He leaves behind two sons, one daughter, two sisters, one brother and an extended family.

He was admitted to a private hospital three days ago while he died this afternoon. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid tonight while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard.

Abdul Saleem was the father of Abdul Amer (general secretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress) and brother of Mohammed Shaker, the vice president of the Urdu Education Society.

