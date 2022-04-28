Abhishek of Bhagwan Munisuvranath on April 30

Aurangabad, April 28:

The Mahamastak abhishek of Munisuvranath Bhagwan will be held on April 30 on the occasion of Shani Amavasya at Munisuvranath Bhagwan temple, Atishay Kshetra, Paithan at 8 am. The programme will be held in the presence of Acharya Prasanna Sagarji Maharaj and acharya Mayanksagarji Maharaj.

The programmes will begin with the hoisting of religious flag in the presence of devotees from all over the country. The programme will be broadcast on Jainam Zoom channel and facebook live between 12 pm to 2 pm. The Maha Prasad will be distributed to the devotees after the abhishek. Organizers Mahavir Badjate, Vilas Pahade, Vijay Papdiwal and others have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programme.