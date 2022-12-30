Absconding accused in Kiradpura murder case arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Jinsi police arrested the absconding accused of the Kiradpura murder case on Thursday night. Earlier, the police arrested one accused and a minor boy was arrested on Wednesday night. The absconding husband-wife were arrested from the Naregaon area on Thursday midnight, said PI Ashok Bhandare.

Syed Majed Syed Pasha (35, Rehmaniya Colony, Kiradpura) was murdered over a petty quarrel at a birthday party on Wednesday night. After registering a case, the Jinsi police arrested accused Majju alias Sherkhan Pathan and a minor boy on Wednesday night. However, the couple Mazhar Osman Pathan and his wife Salma Mazhar Pathan (40) and one minor boy were absconding after the incident.

Under the guidance of PI Bhandare, the search team including PSI Ananta Tangade, constables Syed Imran, Hakim Ashfaq Shaikh, and others arrested the three absconding accused in Naregaon. Sherkhan, Mazhar, and Salma were produced before the court on Friday and all of them have been remanded in police custody till January 3, 2023. Two minor boys have been sent to the observation home.