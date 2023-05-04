ABVP holds 'Jidnyasa Talk' held in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city branch of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) organised ‘Jidnyasa Talk’ at Damu Anna Date Auditorium recently for the students AYUSH colleges.

Dr Ashwinkumar Tupkari, Dr Bhairav Kulkarni, ABVP Nagarmantri Omkar Deore, convener of Jidnyasa Radha Jain, programme head Somesh Ladekhar were present on the dais.

Radha Jain said that Jidnyasa initiative is being implemented across the State to help students in getting admission to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) courses.

Dr Bhairav Kulkarni guided on how to practise Ayurveda and the opportunities and scope in this field. Dr Ashwinkumar Tupkari and Omkar Deore also spoke. Shruti Meshram conducted the proceedings of the programme while Rishikesh Pawar proposed a vote of thanks. The students from the different AYUSH colleges attend the event.