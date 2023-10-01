ABVP national convention logo released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The logo for the four-day national level convention of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to be organised in Delhi next month as part of its Amrut Mahotsav was released on Sunday. ABVP Deogir Pradesh Mantri Nagesh Galande said that the 69th convention would be held with grandeur between November 30 and December 3.

He said that young boys and girls and teachers from different parts of the country would the national level convention to discuss the country’s culture, education and security issues. The participants will be in their cultural attires of the respective region. Nagesh Galande said that the participants would witness a divine form of national unity and integrity in the convention. The national-level office-bearers of the Parishad released the logo in Shilong. For details, one may contact ABVP media coordinator Umakant Panchal.