ACB searches for its next target on civic headquarters!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) occasionally sets up traps in the municipal corporation. Last week, Chief Fire Officer Rayaba Patil and another employee were caught accepting a bribe. Meanwhile, the ACB, for the past few days, has started making rounds of the municipal corporation headquarters. The visits of the ACB team have sparked intense speculation among officials and employees—who is the next target?

In some sections of the municipal corporation, common citizens, complainants, and contractors often face deliberate obstruction. No work gets done smoothly as per the rules. If there is a delay, the concerned person is forced to take an alternative route to get things moving or done.

This has become a long-standing practice over the years. The mere thought of dealing with municipal work sends shivers down the spine of ordinary people. Many times, citizens and contractors get frustrated with the system. Some of them eventually head to the ACB’s office, which is just a stone’s throw away from the municipal corporation. Once a formal complaint is filed, the ACB team swings into action. Their officials and staff discreetly set up surveillance, often dressed in different disguises, keeping a close watch on potential offenders.