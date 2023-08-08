ACB’s investigation reveals multiple complaints against Parihar

Corruption allegations - Officials discover 28 pending files in his office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Assistant town planner Pawan Parihar is under scrutiny following numerous allegations of corruption. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted an investigation, revealing a total of twelve complaints against Parihar within the past year. Additionally, ACB officials raised concerns over 28 pending files that remained unresolved for over 45 days. Parihar has received three letters requesting explanations for the backlog.

Complaints against Parihar accuse him of demanding bribes before processing files, causing delays and harassment for applicants. As evidence mounted, a case was registered against Parihar at the Cidco police station. The ACB investigation confirmed three instances of bribe solicitation. Acting on this evidence, ACB superintendent Sandeep Atole ordered an inquiry, conducted by investigating officer Nandkishore Kshirsagar, into Parihar's department.

Around twelve to thirteen individuals, whose work had been obstructed by Parihar in the previous year, came forward to file complaints. Surprisingly, no action had been taken against Parihar by his superiors despite the complaints.

ACB search Parihar’s residence

Subsequently, Parihar claimed medical leave via email and remained unreachable, with his mobile phone switched off. Authorities have sealed his city residence and conducted a search at his house in Chikhali.

Files of 28 pending cases found

A departmental inquiry is underway to investigate Parihar's conduct. During an inspection of his office, the officials discovered 28 pending files exceeding the 45-day deadline. Kshirsagar has instructed relevant authorities to submit a report explaining the reasons for the backlog. Notably, a departmental inquiry was previously conducted against Parihar in 2022, where he faced allegations of assessment manipulation.