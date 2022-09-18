Accelerate the work of Sangramnagar bridge

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

The work of the bridge near Sangramnagar on Beed Bypass is moving at snail's pace. Therefore, citizens have to take detours to reach Beed Bypass. The deteriorated condition of the Beed Bypass road has become a never ending nightmare for the residents of the areas adjacent to the Beed Bypass road.

With the opening of schools and colleges, the number of vehicles had increased. However, the muddy condition of the road is causing several accidents. Traffic jams are constant in the morning and in the evening. Citizens are forced to endure a very bad experience while reaching home on their two and four wheelers as they have to wade through mud. The heavy vehicular traffic from both sides of the bridge is forcing the motorists to travel at a snail's pace. Also, since the police personnel are neglecting to solve the traffic jam, often the two-wheeler riders are getting stuck in the jam for hours. There was an accident in Deolai Chowk last week. The residents have demanded that the speed of the bridge work should be increased and the service road should be completed quickly to ease the traffic.