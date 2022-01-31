Accused allegedly sell retired principal’s plot for just Rs 80

Aurangabad, Jan 31:

A case of sexual assault and torture, meted to a retired principal and his 12 years old son was registered in City Chowk police station against his second wife and one of her accomplices on Wednesday. The cousin of the 12-year-old victim lodged this complaint.

Cousin of the victim in a memorandum to the commissioner of police alleged that a plot of the principal at Narali Baug area worth Rs 10 crores was sold without his consent for just Rs 80 lakh. However, the purchasers of the plot on Friday submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police stating that they have purchased the plot from the principal legally by paying Rs 80 lakh through cheque.

He mentioned in the memorandum that a plot in survey number 2940, old survey number 108/13 measuring 7,689 square feet was sold without the consent of the retired principal. Yogesh Uttamrao Pathrikar (Pathri, Phulambri), Roshan Kishan Avsarmal (Dongargaon Kawad, Phulambri), Appasaheb Shivaji Sable (Gevrai Pavga, Phulambri) and Balaji Ganpatrao Hebare (Jalna) purchased the plot for Rs 80 lakh. The principal purchased this plot on December 20, 1996, the applicant mentioned.

Later, in a memorandum given by the purchasers, they mentioned that they purchased the plot from the retired principal by giving a cheque. The nephew of the owner is trying to grab this plot since June 12, 2021. He also threatened them to lodged an atrocity complaint against them, they said in the memorandum given to the commissioner.