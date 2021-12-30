Accused sexually abusing minor girl arrested

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

An accused luring a 15 years old girl and trapping her in the love net established physical relations with her for two months. When the girl conceived, the accused fled to his native village. The Waluj MIDC police searched and arrested the accused on Saturday from his native place. He has been identified as Arvind Sadavarte (Dabha, Itoli, Jintur tehsil, Parbhani, presently living in Bajajnagar). The accused has been remanded in the police custody for three days.

Victim’s mother when searched her purse, she found abortion pills and pregnancy kit in it. Her mother took the minor girl into confidence and asked about it. The girl told that Arvind had grabbed her in his false love. He then established physical relations with her and also shoot a video. He then threatened her to make the video viral and established physical relations with her on several occasions for two months.

Her parents then went to Arvind’s house and then Arvind apologized a assured them to marry the girl. He later went to his native place and did not return. Hence, victim’s mother lodged a complaint against Arvind in Waluj MIDC police station. The police arrested Arvind and has been remanded in the police custody till December 31. PI Sandeep Gurme is further investigating the case.