Acharya Mahashramanji calls for truthful living

Acharyashri inaugurates Terapanth Bhavan in Golwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The inauguration of Terapanth Bhavan at Golwadi was held in the presence of Acharyashri Mahashramanji, the 11th Acharya Mahasramanji of Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharma Sangha on Tuesday. On the occasion, Acharyashri imparted the mantra of leading a truthful life, emphasizing the values of truth, non-violence, love, and humanity in fostering peace in the world.

The ceremony commenced with a procession of 81 sadhus-saints, accompanied by Acharya Mahashramanji, in the presence of thousands of community members. A Dharma Sabha was organized on this occasion, dignitaries including Rajendra Darda, President of Sakal Jain Samaj, Maulana Hafeez Ansari, Bishop MU Kasab, and representatives from various professional associations were present in large numbers.

A special issue commemorating the Acharya Mahasraman Deeksha Kalyan Mahotsav was published on this occasion. Rajendra Darda lauded Acharyashri's universal guidance, remarking that he is not only the Acharya of the Terapanth Dharma Sangha but also of all who embrace humanity.

Acknowledging the remarkable feat of constructing the Terapanth Bhavan in just 111 days, chairman of the Acharya Mahashraman Akshay Trtiya Pravas Vyastha Samiti, Subhash Nahar, was felicitated for his exemplary dedication. In his address, Acharyashri Mahashramanji emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity in political discourse, cautioning against false allegations against opposition leaders during election campaigns. Several political figures, including union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, and other local representatives, sought the blessings of Acharyashri Mahashramanji during the ceremony.

Acharyashri in Pandariba today

Acharyashri Mahashramanji will visit the residences of Mahendra Surana in Bansilalnagar and Subhash Nahar in Manisha Colony at 8 am, followed by the arrival to Terapanth Bhawan at Pandariba through Kranti Chowk, commencing at 9:00 am on Tuesday.