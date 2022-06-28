Acharya Pulaksagarji arrives in Kachner

Aurangabad, June 28:

Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj along with his desciples arrived at the 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra, Kachner on Tuesday evening. A grand welcome was given by the devotees. A panchamrit abhishek of Bhagwan Parshwanath will be performed on Wednesday in the presence of Pulaksagarji maharaj. This will be followed by discourse, puja-arti and religious activities. Acharya will then be leaving for Aurangabad to spend the chaturmas, informed temple trustees.