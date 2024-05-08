Acharyashri Mahasramanaji to arrive in Cidco for Parana festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharma Sangh, accompanied by 81 saints including Acharyashri Mahasramanaji, will arrive in Cidco with a grand procession on Thursday. Acharyashri will grace the President Lawn in Chikalthana Industrial Estate for the Parana festival on Akshaya Tritiya.

After concluding Chaturmas 2023 in Mumbai, Acharyashri Mahashramanji's Padayatra is en route to Surat, Gujarat, for Chaturmas 2024. Currently, Acharyashri and 81 saints have reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As part of the five-day festival, the padayatra will commence from Manisha Colony on Adalat Road at 6.50 am on Thursday, traversing through various routes before reaching President Lawn on Garware Stadium Road at 10.15 am. Acharyashri's discourse will take place at 11 am. The Parana festival, the main event of this celebration, will be held on Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.

Thousands of devotees, including over 323 fasting individuals and their families from 18 states, are expected to attend this auspicious ceremony.