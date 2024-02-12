Acting collector orders completing DPC works before deadline

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The acting district collector G Sreekant, while addressing a meeting of all heads of various sections, and departments instructed them to spend the funds granted to the works approved by the District Planning Committee (DPC) within the stipulated period. If they fail to do so they would be held responsible for its impact, he said to them, also ordering to submit the list of incomplete works and unused funds to him within two days.

The acting collector conducted a review meeting of works sanctioned by DPC; utilisation of sanctioned funds and unused funds on Monday. The zilla parishad chief executive officer Vikas Meena, planning officer Bharat Wayal, chief officers of all municipal councils, and heads of various sections attended the meeting. It has been observed that the proposals seeking approval for the funds by MSEDCL, municipal councils and zilla parishads were less.

It is learnt that Rs 500 crore was sanctioned for the current financial year, out of which, 50 pc is for different sections of zilla parishad. Besides, out of remaining Rs 250 crore released to other government machinery, 70 percent funds have been utilised and the HoDs confirmed the remaining funds will be utilised in the coming period. After reviewing, G Sreekant directed them to spend the funds before the deadline. He also instructed them to ensure there is no excess expenditure.

The acting collector also recommended to submit details about the used funds and if they could not spend them then hand it over to the administration so that it could be spent on the development works of other sections.

The meeting also discussed seeking administrative approvals by ZP as the time period is very less. He also went through the reasons for the delay in seeking administrative approvals by government machinery.

Code of conduct at any time

The code of conduct for Lok Sabha election can be implemented any time after February, said the acting collector.

Hence addressing the ZP, he directed the office to submit the list of development works for administrative approvals.

If the sanctioned fund is not utilised then the concerned administrative section will be responsible for its impact. The money should neither get lapsed, nor it should be spent excessively. Meanwhile, increase the speed of planning, he instructed.

The administration is in election mode, therefore, the election works and the regular works will be looked after simultaneously. He also mentioned having taken a decision on appointment of officers and personnel for the election section.