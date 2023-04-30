Action against colleges, principals & teachers for refusing assessment work

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) will take stern action against the colleges, their principals and teachers for avoiding answer books assessment work.

It may be noted that there are 480 colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv for the current academic year within the university’s jurisdiction.

The result of many undergraduate and postgraduate courses is delayed over the pending assessment of answer books of 4.80 lakh students of UG and PG. The delayed result maligns the image of the university and creates resentment among students.

So, Bamu held a meeting of principals recently.

Addressing an online meeting of principals, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the examinations and evaluation are compulsory works for teachers and cooperation of all is needed for announcing the result on time.

He said that those colleges, their principals and teachers who would avoid the assessment work would face action.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli were also present for the meeting.

Earlier, Dr Bharati Gawli made an introductory speech. Nearly 182 principals attended the meeting.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the examinations of UG courses were completed recently and efforts are being made to declare the result.

Box

23 Evaluation Centres established

He said that 23 evaluation centres were established in the four districts. Principals were asked to send teachers to the evaluation centres for the assessment. Of them, six in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Beed (eight), Jalna (five) and Dharashiv (four).

“The colleges also have the responsibility of cooperation in evaluation besides admissions of students. The university has powers to withhold approval of teachers if assessment work is ignored,” he added.