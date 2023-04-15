Action in case of malpractice in paper evaluation work

VC's warning: 182 principals participated in the online meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole has warned affiliated colleges, principals and professors of strict action if there is any deliberate avoidance or delay in exams and evaluations of answer sheets.

The VC Dr Yeole, chaired an online meeting of principals to discuss the issue on Saturday. He said that the university has established 23 assessment centres in four districts to expedite the evaluation process for degree courses that concluded on April 13.

The principals were urged to send professors to these centres to evaluate answer sheets, and everyone's cooperation was sought for timely results. The university has the right to suspend the approval of professors who avoid the evaluation process. The postgraduate courses exams will be held from May 9, and the Pro-VC, Dr Shyam Shirasath, guided the principals in this regard.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, dean Dr Valmik Sarvade, Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amritkar, director of examination and evaluation board Dr Bharti Gawli and 182 principals participated in the meeting.

23 assessment centres

In all, 23 centres have been made operational in four districts for evaluation of degree courses. Of these, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - 6, Beed - 8, Jalna - 5, and four centers at Dharashiv are included, said director Dr Gawli.